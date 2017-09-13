Nazarbayev, Hyperloop One eye development of digital economy in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has met with the top management of Hyperloop One company in Astana today, Kazinform has learnt from the president's press service.

The meeting took place after the republican meeting on the problems of digitalization in Kazakhstan in the Kazakh capital.



During the meeting, the sides touched upon the issues of development of digital economy in Kazakhstan and exchanged views on prospects of transport and logistics projects in the Eurasian continent.