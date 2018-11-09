Nazarbayev in Petropavlovsk for 15th Kazakhstan-Russia Interregional Coop Forum

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has arrived in the North Kazakhstan region, Kazinform reports.

The President will visit the new Palace of Schoolchildren and S.M. Kirov Plant in Petropavlovsk.



President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin is also expected in North Kazakhstan region.



Both leaders will attend the tourism exhibition which was opened yesterday in Petropavlovsk and will take part in the plenary session of the 15th Forum of Kazakhstan-Russia Interregional Cooperation. The sides will discuss the new approaches and trends in development of the two countries' tourism sectors.



The presidents will also attend a presentation of the Baiterek space rocket complex.