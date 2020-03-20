Nazarbayev initiates to create republican relief fund amid coronavirus pandemic

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM First President Nursultan Nazarbayev initiates to create a republican relief fund which will be aimed at saving the funds of the people willing and able to help the country in the current tough period. He said it addressing the nation today.

The Leader of the Nation also called the nation to back the efforts of the President of the country Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and the Government launched to fight the spread of the coronavirus infection.

As Nursultan Nazarbayev pointed out, the Government has already unveiled its plan of simplifying the burden fallen on public sector employees, small and medium businesses. However, in his words, each citizen should contribute to countering the pandemic and supporting economy.

«For this reason, I propose to establish the Republican Relief Fund for saving the funds of people willing and able to help the country in this uneasy period. I am confident that domestic entrepreneurs will not stay aside and will offer help,» he said.

The Elbasy stressed that similar foundations should be established in each regional center and large cities.



