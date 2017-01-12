Nazarbayev inks decree on attestation of B corps government officials

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has signed the Decree "On procedure for the attestation of administrative government officials of the B corps," Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda's press service.

In line with the decree, the procedure for the attestation will be carried out until July 1, 2017.



The Agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan for the Civil Service Affairs and Anti-Corruption together with central government and local executive bodies will be responsible for the procedure.