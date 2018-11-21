Nazarbayev inks law on ICRC status in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev signed a number of laws, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

The Kazakh President signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On ratification of the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Russian Federation on determining the status of process oil in main oil pipelines "Tuimazy-Omsk-Novosibirsk-2" and "Omsk-Pavlodar".



The text of the law is to be published in the press.



Additionally, the Head of State inked the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On ratification of the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the International Committee of the Red Cross on the status, privileges and immunities of the Representative Office of the International Committee of the Red Cross in the Republic of Kazakhstan".



The text of the law will be published in the press.