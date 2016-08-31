  • kz
    Nazarbayev inspected constructed EXPO facilities in Astana

    19:12, 31 August 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State visited the exhibition complex of the Astana EXPO-2017, the press service of the Akorda informs.

    During the visit the Head of State familiarized with the progress in construction of the pavilion "Kazakhstan" and checked out the building of the conference center.

    Nursultan Nazarbayev noted the importance of the high-quality content of the exhibition that would be interesting for Kazakhstani and foreign scientists.

     

    Tags:
    EXPO 2017 Akorda presidential residence President of Kazakhstan EXPO projects and technologies News President Top Story
