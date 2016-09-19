Nazarbayev inspects progress of Taldykorgan airport reconstruction

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has paid a visit to the building of the airport in Taldykorgan city today, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda's press service.

During the visit, President Nazarbayev surveyed the progress of reconstruction at the building.



Additionally, the Kazakh President was informed of the work done to renovate the landing strip and the prospects of development of the airport and tourism in the region.