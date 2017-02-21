Nazarbayev instructed Defense Ministry to provide aid to families of Koksai avalanche victims

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Nursultan Nazarbayev chaired a Security Council meeting, Kazinform correspondent reports citing the Akorda press service.

Opening the meeting, Nursultan Nazarbayev, on behalf of the people of Kazakhstan and his own, exptended condolences to relatives of 7 soldiers killed during military exercises.

- It is with deep sorrow that I received sad news of the tragic event in Zhambyl region, as a result of avalanches. Each of them fulfilled their military duty to the fullest, as true patriots of their country. I instruct the Ministry of Defense to provide all-round assistance and support to all the families of the killed soldiers. A State Commission is clarifying the causes of the incident. We will take all necessary measures to ensure that such tragedies are not repeated in the future, said the President.

The agenda of the Security Council meeting included following points:

- The results of realization of National Security Strategy in 2012-2016, presentation of key approaches of the Strategy for the next period;

- Aspects of military-technical policy;

- Security measures during preparation and holding of EXPO - 2017.

Nursultan Nazarbayev noted that over the past period, thanks to the efforts of government agencies, Kazakhstan ensured external security and political stability.

- Despite the world economic crisis and difficulties in national economy, we managed to maintain macroeconomic indicators at an acceptable level. The analysis of local, regional and global processes has revealed the most likely risks and challenges to national security in the coming period. Currently the country discusses the goals and objectives outlined in the Address to the Nation, the proposed political and constitutional reforms which, in general, find support among the country's population, - said Nursultan Nazarbayev.

He also emphasized the paramount importance of opposing act of extremism and terrorism, threat of which manifestations stays relevant.

- For each of the following activities the new Strategy provides appropriate responses by relevant structures, - Nazarbayev concluded.

In addition, the Head of State has set a number of tasks before the state bodies to ensure national security in other areas.