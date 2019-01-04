Nazarbayev Intellectual Schools included in the UCAS system

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The UCAS (The Universities and Colleges Admissions Service) representatives announced that NIS-Programme and NIS Grade 12 Certificate included in this system.



In 2018 the Autonomous Educational Organization "Nazarbayev Intellectual Schools" started work on including Educational Programme NIS-Programme and NIS Grade 12 Certificate in the list of the centralised system of application for enrollment in higher education institutions of the UK Universities and Colleges Admissions Service, the official website of the Nazarbayev Intellectual Schools reads.

On the eve of the New 2019, UCAS announced that the Educational Programme- NIS-Programme and NIS Grade 12 Certificate were included in the list of qualifications along with the widespread qualifications as GCE A- Level, IB Diploma and others.

Thus, students of Intellectual Schools during the application to the UK universities can indicate the NIS-Programme and in turn, UK universities can familiarize with the particularities of the NIS-Programme through the UCAS system.