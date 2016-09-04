  • kz
    Nazarbayev invited British PM to visit Kazakhstan

    20:26, 04 September 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM President Nursultan Nazarbayev met with Prime Minister of Great Britain Theresa May on the sidelines of G20 Summit in China's Hangzhou, Kazinform refers to Akorda press service.

    N.Nazarbayev and T.May discussed bilateral interaction between the two countries and touched upon the most important issues of international agenda.

    The Head of State noted a high level of interaction and cooperation reached during former British Prime Minister David Cameron's service term and invited Theresa May to pay a visit to Kazakhstan.

