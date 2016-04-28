Nazarbayev invited Kazakhstanis to visit EXPO-2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Yesterday, during his tour around the EXPO-town in Astana, Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev said that Kazakhstanis should actively visit the EXPO-2017 exhibition.

“Tourists, primarily, from regions should come to Astana and see the EXPO. The schedule of their arrival from each region must be prepared in advance,” noted the President.

According to Akhmetzhan Essimov, head of Astana EXPO-2017 Company, 3000 events are planned to be organized during the EXPO. As Minister of Culture and Sport Arystanbek Mukhamediuly added, “the whole city will enjoy festive atmosphere of the EXPO.”

“We have already discussed the cultural programme of the EXPO, opening and closing ceremonies. There is no need to invite foreign singers for these ceremonies. To my mind, we must use our own reserves. We must support our own cultural potential,” said in turn N.Nazarbayev.