Nazarbayev invited Polish businessmen to join privatization of state property in Kazakhstan

WARSAW. KAZINFORM President Nursultan Nazarbayev invited Polish businessmen to join the large-scale program of privatization of state property and projects implemented together with the government in Kazakhstan.

“Kazakhstan intends to cut the government’s share in economy to 15% in accordance with the OECD countries’ experience. For this purpose we have launched a large-scale privatization campaign. We have put up 800 enterprises for sale in various sectors of economy including oil processing, energy, infrastructure projects,” the President noted taking the floor at the Kazakh-Polish Business Forum.

Apart from direct privatization, as the President added, “we are ready for cooperation based on the principles of private-public partnership".

“We have adopted a new law comprehensively regulating all the aspects of such long-term interaction of the government and business in investment sphere. We plan to implement projects in housing and utilities sector, healthcare, construction of highways and railways and other spheres on the PPP principles. We invite Polish companies to this campaign too,” the President concluded.