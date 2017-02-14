Nazarbayev invited President of Turkmenistan to visit Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Head of State held a telephone conversation with President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov, Akorda press service reports.

Kazakh President congratulated his Turkmen counterpart on his election and wished him success and new achievements in state activity.

The two Presidents stressed the importance of further strengthening ties in the political, economic and cultural-humanitarian spheres.

Nazarbayev also invited Berdymukhamedov to visit Kazakhstan.