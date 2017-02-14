  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Nazarbayev invited President of Turkmenistan to visit Kazakhstan

    16:28, 14 February 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Head of State held a telephone conversation with President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov, Akorda press service reports.

    Kazakh President congratulated his Turkmen counterpart on his election and wished him success and new achievements in state activity.

    The two Presidents stressed the importance of further strengthening ties in the political, economic and cultural-humanitarian spheres.

    Nazarbayev also invited Berdymukhamedov to visit Kazakhstan.

     

    Tags:
    Turkmenistan Akorda presidential residence Kazakhstan President of Kazakhstan Diplomacy President
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!