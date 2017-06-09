Nazarbayev invites EXPO guests to visit all regions of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev invited all guests of the International specialized exhibition EXPO-2017 to visit other regions of the country, Kazinform reports.

At the grand opening ceremony of the exhibition in Astana on Friday, President Nazarbayev revealed that some 6,000 events are scheduled to be held during the exhibition. According to the Kazakh leader, these events will facilitate interaction between science, business and the society and let the guests familiarize with the Kazakh culture in Astana and across the country.



"We invite everyone to visit our regions, see our unique nature and historical heritage for yourself. Wherever you go, you will experience our hospitality," the Head of the State said.



Nursultan Nazarbayev also reminded that in November 2012 over 100 BIE member states voted for Kazakhstan's bid to host the exhibition. The Kazakh leader thanked those countries for voting for Astana's bid and topic - the Future Energy.



Attending the grand opening ceremony were heads of state and government who were greeted by President Nazarbayev in the EXPO town earlier.