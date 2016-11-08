Nazarbayev invites Japanese companies to operate Kazakhstan’s special economic and industrial zones

TOKYO. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan is ready to hand over the special economic and industrial zones to be Japanese companies. President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has announced this during the meeting with Japanese businessmen, Kazinform reporter Marlan Zhiyenbay informed.

The President told that in Kazakhstan there are 10 special economic zones and 20 industrial zones. The participants of the special economic zones are provided with benefit package and simplified authorization procedures. Industrial zone participants are provided with the necessary infrastructure.

"We are ready to give Japanese companies the platform for projects in special and industrial zones. Besides, we are ready to hand over these zones to the control of Japanese companies", - Nursultan Nazarbayev told.

President Nazarbayev also informed that in Kazakhstan Astana International Financial Center would be launched within EXPO-2017. "This center will contain the best financial practices of New York, Singapore, London and Dubai", - Nursultan Nazarbayev emphasized. In this center the English law will be applied, and paperwork management will be in English. "We are also interested in the experience of Tokyo as one of the leading financial centers", - Nursultan Nazarbayev said.