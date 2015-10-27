Nazarbayev invites Japanese investors to participate in privatization campaign

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has urged Japanese investors to participate in the campaign for privatization of state assets.

According to his words, Kazakhstan conducts denationalization of the economy. The country is going to implement the second campaign of privatization. Head of State reminded that the list of state assets includes state-owned shares of companies in mining, oil and transport, energy, communication industries and infrastructure facilities. "Japan's participation in the privatization would be a great opportunity to strengthen the international cooperation of our states. High economic potential of Kazakhstan and Japan, as well as cultural and humanitarian ties should be aimed at the development of bilateral collaboration for the benefit of both countries," concluded Nursultan Nazarbayev.