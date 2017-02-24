Nazarbayev invites Rahmon to OIC summit in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh Ambassador to Tajikistan Nurlan Seytimov held a meeting with Tajik Foreign Minister Sirodjiddin Aslov, MFA press service reports.

During the meeting Mr. Seytimov handed Nursultan Nazarbayev's invitation to Tajik president to attend the OIC summit on Science and Technology, which will be held on September 10tn - 11th, 2017 in Astana.

The two sides also discussed bilateral cooperation and interaction in a multilateral format.

Seytimov informed Aslov about the content of Kazakh President's special statement on redistribution of powers and his annual Address to the Nation "The third modernization of Kazakhstan: global competitiveness".

In particular, it was noted that in the framework of the upcoming reform in Kazakhstan the Head of State will delegate about 40 of his functions to the Parliament and the Government.

At the end of the meeting the Kazakh diplomat thanked Tajik Foreign Ministry for the meeting and expressed readiness for fruitful cooperation in strengthening of the Kazakh-Tajik relations in the spirit of strategic partnership.