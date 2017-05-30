Nazarbayev invites South Korean President to visit Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev invited his South Korean counterpart President Moon Jae-in to pay a visit to Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Kazakh President extended the invitation while receiving credentials from newly posted foreign ambassadors, including the South Korean one, in the Akorda presidential residence on Tuesday.







"The Republic of Korea is one of our key partners in Asia. I highly appreciate the outcomes of my visit to Seoul last November. I believe that the agreements reached will further strengthen our strategic cooperation. In the congratulatory telegram to newly elected President Moon Jae-in, I expressed confidence that those agreements will be further implemented and invited him to Kazakhstan," Nursultan Nazarbayev said at the ceremony.



The Kazakh leader also pointed out that South Korea is one of the biggest investors of Kazakhstan's economy.



"We expect President Moon Jae-in to visit Kazakhstan to discuss bilateral cooperation in all spheres," President Nazarbayev added.