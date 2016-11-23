  • kz
    Nazarbayev invites UN Secretary General-designate to Kazakhstan

    13:37, 23 November 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has met with Secretary-General-designate of the United Nations António Guterres, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda's press service.

    The Head of State congratulated the Portuguese politician on the appointment to the post of the UN Secretary-General.

    At the meeting the sides expressed confidence in fruitful cooperation between the UN and Kazakhstan in the capacity of a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council.

    The Kazakh President noted that António Guterres will work in extremely complex geopolitical environment.

    "You can count on Kazakhstan's support during your tenure as the Secretary-General of the United Nations," Nursultan Nazarbayev said.

    President Nazarbayev also stressed that our country enjoys trust-based and construction relations with the UN.

    António Guterres, in turn, thanked Nursultan Nazarbayev and expressed hope for further effective cooperation.

    In conclusion, the Head of State invited António Guterres to pay a visit to Kazakhstan.

    Tags:
    Akorda presidential residence Kazakhstan UN President of Kazakhstan UN Security Council News Parties and Organizations President Nursultan Nazarbayev
