Nazarbayev: It is necessary to harshly put down any harmful ideology

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has instructed the Committee of National Security to severely suppress any harmful ideologies and attempts to destabilize the society, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"The attacks by the radical groups, fueled by international terrorist and religious extremist organizations, have become a serious challenge to the national security of our country. The whole of Kazakhstan society gave a strong support in the uncompromising struggle against this evil. We need to justify this high trust by consistent and effective activities severely suppressing any harmful ideologies, destructive movements, and any attempt to destabilize the society from whatever side it comes out," the Head of State said at a solemn event dedicated to the 25th Anniversary of the National Security Committee.

"For many centuries, our glorious heroic ancestors had fought for the main unshakable values - state independence and territorial integrity of the country. Our sacred duty is to preserve and pass them to future generations, as they were passed to us. For all these years, the new geopolitical reality has imposed on us the need to always be alert and keep gunpowder dry," the President noted.

Recall that on July 13, 1992, the National Security Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan was established by the Decree of the President of the country Nursultan Nazarbayev. The history of the Kazakh National Security Committee began on that very day.