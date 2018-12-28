Nazarbayev, Jeenbekov exchanged congratulations on upcoming New Year holiday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev and President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sooronbay Jeenbekov had a telephone conversation, Akorda press service informed.

The presidents exchanged congratulations on the oncoming New Year holiday.



The sides discussed also the state and priorities of the bilateral interaction including the implementation of the agreements concluded on the highest level.



The conversation was initiated by the Kyrgyz side.