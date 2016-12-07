Nazarbayev: Kashagan fostered development of shipbuilding

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President Nursultan Nazarbayev has held a meeting with the representatives of oil business - investors, management of domestic and foreign companies, state officials and the veterans of oil and gas industry.

The President pointed out the special value of oil and gas industry for the development of the national economy and population wellbeing.

"Discovery of Kashagan was the biggest event over the last 50 years in the world power. The deposits are estimated around 4,5 to 5,5 billion tons of oil and 3 trillion cubic meters of gas. Kashagan is one of the largest projects for the growth of prosperity of Kazakhstan citizens. I congratulate everyone on the start of this field", - President of Kazakhstan said.

Nursultan Nazarbayev emphasized that the North Caspian project was a striking example of effective international cooperation and open partnership.

"Kashagan has united Kazakhstan and the world's largest oil companies with a common goal. Eni, Total, Exxonmobil, Shell, the Chinese National Oil and Gas Corporation, Inpex have brought the wealth of experience and knowledge to our country. It is pleasing to see KazMunaiGas in one row with the companies of the world level", - the President told.

According to the President development of Kashagan fostered development of shipbuilding which is a new industry in Kazakhstan.

"We formed the fleet of marine operation support and oil spill response base and we have come to the active phase of operation of Kashagan field. We must keep working and reach the design capacity soon", - the President told.

The President congratulated the attendees on the 25th anniversary of Independence and pointed out the significant achievements of the republic.

"General inflow of direct foreign investments to the country has equaled more than USD 265 billion. We have earned the trust of international investors", - Nursultan Nazarbayev emphasized.

During the conversation with representatives of the oil industry the Head of state noted that the Atyrau region is among the regions making a powerful contribution to development of national economy.

In the teleconference bridge Nursultan Nazarbayev took a survey of the large oil and gas objects, including Kashagan field, Bolashak plant, the oil pumping stations of Caspian Pipeline Consortium and KazTransOil company.

In the end of the meeting the Head of state awarded the outstanding oil and gas workers with awards "Barys", "Parassat", "Dostyq", "Qurmet", "Yenbek Danqy" and the medals "Yeren Yenbegy Ushin".