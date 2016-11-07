Nazarbayev: Kazakhstan and Japan have no unresolved issues

TOKYO. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev and Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe have had bilateral talks to discuss the strategic cooperation between the two countries. "I would like to express big gratitude for the invitation to come to Japan with an official visit in the year of the 25 anniversary of Kazakhstan's independence.

Japan was one of the first states of the world which supported our independence and having been supporting us all these 25 years. We will not forget it. Development of friendly partnership with your country was a priority in Kazakhstan's policy", - Nursultan Nazarbayev said to journalists after the talks.

The Leader of Kazakhstan and the Japanese Prime Minister discussed a wide range of questions to be solved in the future. "We agreed to continue active political dialogue, develop contacts at all levels, promote safety in the region in every possible way, stimulate trade and economic, cultural and humanitarian communications, work together against challenges in the modern world. The strategic ways of development of our relations are shown in our joint statement", - the President said.

Tomorrow Nursultan Nazarbayev will address the Parliament of Japan where he will present Kazakhstan's vision of development of cooperation between the two states, and the prospects of future interaction. "I would like to emphasize that from the first days the relations between two countries were filled with spirit of friendship and mutual understanding. There are no unresolved issues between our states", - Nursultan Nazarbayev emphasized.