Nazarbayev: Kazakhstan fully supports UNESCO

PARIS. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan fully support the activity of the UNESCO, Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has said it taking the floor at the 38th session of the UNESCO General Conference in Paris today.

"Delivering a speech here 20 years ago, at the dawn of our independence, I spoke on the goals and objectives of the young Kazakhstan. Today I can say that we have achieved the majority of the UN millennium development goals," the President said. According to him, poverty level in Kazakhstan reduced by 11 times (from 34% to 3%). "We have built hundreds of hospitals and schools. Domestic GDP of Kazakhstan climbed up 19 times. Per capita income reached the indicators of the countries with medium level of development. Average life expectancy of Kazakhstanis is 70 years. Maternal and child mortality rate has also decreased," the President added.