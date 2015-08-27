Nazarbayev: Kazakhstan has moral right to initiate and lead world's anti-nuclear movement

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has met with former U.S. Senator Sam Nunn, the press service of Akorda informs.

The President noted symbolism of the meeting held on the eve of the day of Semipalatinsk Nuclear Testing Site closure and the International Day against Nuclear Tests marked under the aegis of the United Nations.



As Nursultan Nazarbayev noted, Sam Nunn has given support to our country since the closure of the polygon.



"There is no one who knows the background of this issue better than you. I think we have done great work which resulted in signing today's agreement. Kazakhstan has the moral right to initiate and lead the world's anti-nuclear movement. I participate in all the global summits devoted to this problem," Nursultan Nazarbayev said.



In turn, S.Nunn stressed the importance of signing the Agreement on Establishment of the Low-Enriched Uranium in Kazakhstan.



"This is the first brick in building the future when all the countries will cooperate to renounce military usage of nuclear energy. Kazakhstan and you personally demonstrated it through personal example. The word knows how your country contributed to this issue," the former U.S. Senator said.