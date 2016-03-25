Nazarbayev: Kazakhstan is working on obtaining permits to make flights to EU

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan is working on obtaining permits to make flights to EU countries, this has been said by President Nursultan Nazarbayev at today's joint session of the Parliament Chambers.

"The European Commission has lifted all restrictions from Air Astana on making flights to EU countries," said the Head of State.

Speaking about the development of transport and logistics sphere, Nursultan Nazarbayev noted that the country is forming a multi-modal Eurasian transcontinental corridor which will operate as part of global logistics.

The President stressed that the logistics area of Kazakhstan at the Chinese port of Lianyungang will increase cargo traffic through the territory of our country sevenfold.

