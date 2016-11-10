Nazarbayev: Kazakhstan readies for new breakthrough based on economic and social modernization

SEOUL. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan readies for a new breakthrough based on the modernization of economy and society, President Nursultan Nazarbayev said during the ceremony of receiving the title of the honorable doctor of Yonsei University in Seoul, South Korea, Kazinform correspondent Marlan Zhiyembai reports.

At the ceremony Dr. Kim Yong-Hak, President of Yonsei University, handed the diploma of honorable doctor to Nursultan Nazarbayev who is paying the state visit to South Korea.



"Distinguished participants of the ceremony, dear friends! I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude for awarding me the title of honorable doctor of one of the most prestigious and oldest universities in South Korea. Yonsei University is renowned for its rich academic basis and innovations. It is a great pleasure to be the honorable doctor of your university that nurtures future leaders," said President Nazarbayev lauding South Korea for its remarkable economic and social success in recent decades.



The Kazakh President also noted that since early days of independence Kazakhstan paid utmost attention to the education of its youth and society.

Despite difficulties in economy, groups of young Kazakhstanis studied abroad at the world's best universities [within the framework of the Bolashak scholarship]. Presently, 20,000 young Kazakhstanis study abroad. Many of such youngsters have already returned home and work for the benefit of Kazakhstan.