Nazarbayev: Kazakhstanis start the second 25 years

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Tomorrow Kazakhstan will start its second 25 years of Independence. President Nazarbayev stated at the ceremonial meeting in honor of the 25th anniversary of Independence, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Tomorrow we will enter the second 25 years of our country. In 25 years Kazakhstan will celebrate 50 years of its independence. I want these years to be a time of peace, not only for us but for our neighbors as well, Russia, China, our Central Asian neighbors, and the rest of the world. Without this it is impossible to plan and think that everything will be good in one country," said Nazarbayev.



The Head of State emphasized that the country pays close attention to international issues in regard of peace.



"That is why I pay attention to international issues as well. Every politician should do so, and they do. Not because I like it a lot, but because peace is on the perimeter of the borders, global peace is very important for development of all countries. I think that humanity will not go crazy enough to destroy itself with nuclear weapons. And I think that our initiative will be taken up and humanity will solve this problem that threatens the existence of our planet. I think that such a scenario will never come true," said the President.