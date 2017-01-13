Nazarbayev Laboratory researcher makes discovery in cancer treatment

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Dana Akilbekova, senior researcher from Nazarbayev Laboratory Astana successfully carried out a project of reprogramming cancer cells. This was reported by the Committee of Science of MES RoK.

"We were able to prove that, depending on their concentration, we can influence such cells in some way. This is a fundamental finding that will help understanding how different anti-cancer therapies can be combined", said Dr Akilbekova.

Dana Akilbekova was born to a family of physicists and was fond of science since she was a child. As a doctoral student, Dana participated in the development of polymer particles in which living cells produce insulin. Such method of drug delivery could possibly replace six months of insulin injections.

Young scientist hopes her knowledge of physics and engineering can be applied to biomedicine in Kazakhstan and that her example will motivate and inspire young Kazakhstani scientists.