Nazarbayev laid flowers on grave of Carl Mannerheim and at Cross of Heroes in Helsinki

HELSINKI. KAZINFORM During the official trip to Finland, Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev visited the Hietaniemi Cemetery in Helsinki, where he laid flowers on the grave of Finnish statesman Carl Gustaf Emil Mannerheim and the Cross of the Heroes.

Members of the official delegation of Kazakhstan participated in the ceremony.



The Hietaniemi cemetery was founded in 1829. It is located in Etu-Töölö district of Helsinki.



In the Finnish language ‘Hietaniemi' means "sand cape" and is a headland located in the center of Helsinki.



The cemetery consists of four parts: the Helsinki Jewish cemetery, the Helsinki Islamic cemetery, the Helsinki Orthodox cemetery and the cemetery of the St. Nicholas Orthodox Parish.



The cemetery includes a large military complex for soldiers killed in the Winter War (1939-1940), in the World War II (1941-1945) and the Lapland War (1944-1945). In the central part of the Hietaniemi cemetery are the tombs of Unknown Soldier and Marshal Carl Gustaf Emil Mannerheim.



The memorial complex is a popular tourist destination, in particular amongst the Finn tourists visiting the graves of their relatives killed in wars and graves of famous Finns.



7 presidents of Finland, renowned artists, composers, writers and politicians were buried at the Hietaniemi cemetery.