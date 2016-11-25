Nazarbayev lauds Donald Trump's words on fragmentation of global economy

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - In his interview with Bloomberg, President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev talked about his attitude towards Donald Trump's policy, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda's press service.

But, at first, the Kazakh President answered the question of the Bloomberg journalist on whether he will seek a new presidential term after 2020.

Nursultan Nazarbayev noted that he is often criticized for staying in power for too long. "The question is how effective you are as a leader, whether you serve your people, your country or not," the President said.



The Kazakh leader underlined that the laws and the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan allow him run for the presidency after 2020, but that will depend on many factors.



Speaking about results of the 2016 presidential election in the U.S., Nazarbayev lauded President-elect Donald Trump for saying that he is against fragmentation of global economy that negatively affects trade and erects barriers.



Nazarbayev also underlined that charisma is a great quality for a leader. "I like it when charisma goes hand in hand with expertise, if you have a program, you come to power to do something and you have a team of supporters, then... But it's not the most important thing. The most important thing is to serve your people, your country, improve their lives and strengthen your state," the Kazakh President added.