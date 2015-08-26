Nazarbayev lauds Nawaz Sharif&#39;s role in gradual development of Pakistan

Nazarbayev lauds Nawaz Sharif's role in gradual development of Pakistan
The sides also touched upon on the most relevant aspects of international agenda. At the meeting, President Nazarbayev praised Nawaz Sharif's role in Pakistan's gradual development. "Amid challenging conditions you initiate successful economic and political reforms in the country and carry out active foreign policy, thus, raising Pakistan's prestige. Historically countries of the region where Kazakhstan and Pakistan are situated were always closely linked by trade and culture. You've already visited our former capital Almaty. Since then, we have built a new capital, the pride of all Kazakhstanis. This city is the symbol of our independence and success achieved throughout the years of sovereignty," the Kazakh leader said. Prime Minister Sharif, in turn, thanked Nursultan Nazarbayev for invitation and said he admires his leadership skills. It bears to remind that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif of Pakistan arrived in Astana for an official visit on Tuesday (August 25).