    Nazarbayev: Lukashenko&#39;s re-election guarantees deepening of Kazakh-Belarusian relations

    20:00, 12 October 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has sent a telegram of congratulations to Alexander Lukashenko on his re-election as the President of Belarus, the Akorda's press service reports.

    In the telegram it is noted that the Belarusian people once again showed their support to country's course of socioeconomic development. "Today Belarus successfully implements a unique model of socioeconomic development aimed at making all citizens of the country better off," the telegram reads. President Nazarbayev also stressed that Alexander Lukashenko's re-election is a guarantee of gradual development of the relations between Kazakhstan and Belarus, especially within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU). In conclusion, Nursultan Nazarbayev wished the Belarusian leader good health, wellbeing and further success.

    Eurasian Economic Union Belarus Akorda presidential residence Kazakhstan Kazakhstan and Belarus President of Kazakhstan Elections News President Top Story Nursultan Nazarbayev
