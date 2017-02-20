Nazarbayev, Lukashenko exchanged views on EAEU’s further development

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has held a telephone conversation with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko, the press service of Akorda reported.

The heads of state discussed the relevant issues of the bilateral cooperation.

The presidents exchanged views on the current activity and further development of the Eurasian Economic Union.

Both countries’ leaders discussed also the schedule of the oncoming meetings. Nursultan Nazarbayev invited Alexander Lukashenko to participate in the upcoming summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and EXPO 2017 Opening Ceremony in Astana.