Nazarbayev, Mamin discuss investment projects in railway sphere

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has received President of JSC "National Company "Kazakhstan Temir Zholy" Askar Mamin today.

During the meeting in the Akorda presidential residence, the sides discussed the current activity of the company, the implementation of large investment projects in railway sphere as well as its plans for the future.



Nursultan Nazarbayev emphasized the importance of further development of transport and logistics infrastructure and transit potential of Kazakhstan for economic growth of the country.



At the end of the meeting, President Nazarbayev gave a number of specific instructions to the head of the company.