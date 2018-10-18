Nazarbayev meets European businessmen in Brussels

BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM In the course of the visit to Brussels, Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev met with the European businessmen, the Presidential press service informed.

Taking the floor, the Kazakh President said that the European countries are Kazakhstan’s important trade-economic and investment partners.

According to Nazarbayev, over the years of independence, Kazakhstan has attracted around $180 billion of direct investments. The country closely cooperates with the European Bank of Reconstruction and Development which has already financed the projects worth over €7 billion.

The Head of State noted stable increase in commodity turnover between Kazakhstan and European countries and added that as many as 3,000 joint enterprises are working in Kazakhstan today.

“Among our major partners are Alstom, The Linde Group, Air Liquide, Danone, VICAT, and HeidelbergCement. These companies are successfully working in Kazakhstan; they create jobs and receive income,” said Nazarbayev.

In the context of expanding European sale markets, Nursultan Nazarbayev told the attendees of the meeting about the advantages of Kazakhstan’s geographical location.

5 railway and 6 international highways are running through Kazakhstan, he said. They connect China and other countries of Asia with Europe through Russia, Caspian and Black seas as well as Iran and Turkey.

The Kazakh leader also spoke about business climate improvement and creation of favorable conditions for doing business.

“Kazakhstan is an associated member of the OECD Investment Committee and the International Investment Declaration. Kazakhstan has introduced non-visa regime for the residents of 62 countries, 33 of which are European ones,” he said.

Emphasizing the importance of digitalizing economy and developing the innovative ecosystem, the President talked about implementation of the Digital Kazakhstan state program.

He also pointed out the potential of the European investors in cooperation with Kazakhstan as part of PPP and IPO.

Nazarbayev also gave an insight into support of agricultural producers under the State Programme of Agro-Industrial Sector Development. He stressed that increasing productivity, new technologies and agricultural products processing and its export will be the main priorities.

Afterwards, the President informed the attendees of the International Centre for Green Technologies Development and Investment Projects which will be opened on the ground of the EXPO and will promote the implementation of “green” projects in the country and region.

At the end of the meeting the Kazakh leader invited the European businessmen to join the work of the Astana International Financial Centre.

Nursultan Nazarbayev expressed confidence that the meeting will strengthen mutual partnership between the countries and wished success to the attendees.

