Nazarbayev meets Jackie Chan in Beijing

BEIJING. KAZINFORM First President of Kazakhstan- Leader of Nation Nursultan Nazarbayev has met with world-famous Chinese actor Jackie Chan, Aidos Ukibay, the spokesperson of the First President says.

Those attending the meeting were the members of the Chinese actor's team. At the meeting the Leader of Nation highlighted the role of Jackie Chan in the world cinematography.



"I am pleased to meet such a popular person. You are world-famous actor," he said.



In turn, Jackie Chan talked about his creative plans for the nearest outlook and shared his vision of implementation of joint projects in film industry.



Recall that Nursultan Nazarbayev participated in the II Belt and Road Forum in Beijing.