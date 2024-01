ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has met today with statesman and prominent scholar Myrzatay Zholdasbekov, Akorda press service informs.

The meeting discussed major aspects of implementation of Rukhani Janghyru programme.



Myrzatay Zholdasbekov told about the work he carries out to implement the key areas outlined in the President's ‘Seven Facets of the Great Steppe' programme article.