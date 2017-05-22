Nazarbayev meets Trump in Riyadh

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On the sidelines of the Arab Islamic American Summit held in Saudi Arabia, President Nursultan Nazabayev had negotiations with the leaders of several countries, the press service of Akorda reported.

In particular, the Head of State met with U.S. President Donald Trump. The sides discussed the main areas of cooperation in trade-economic, political and cultural-humanitarian sectors as well as the international agenda.



Besides, President Nazarbayev discussed various issues of interstate cooperation with the Emir of Kuwait Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the King of Bahrain Hamad bin Isa bin Salman Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces Mohammed bin Zayed bin Sultan Al-Nahyan, President of Yemen Ali Abdullah Saleh Al-Sanhani Al-Humairi, President of Mauritania Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz and Prime Minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif.



In addition, the Head of State and Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Youssef Ahmed Al Othaimeen discussed some aspects of collaboration.

