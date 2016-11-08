Nazarbayev meets with Boao Forum for Asia Chairman in Tokyo

TOKYO. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has met today with Chairman of the Boao Forum for Asia and former Prime Minister of Japan Yasuo Fukuda in Tokyo, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda's press service.

At the meeting President Nazarbayev noted that Kazakhstan takes an active part in the work of the Boao Forum for Asia, which is an important high-level dialogue platform for politicians, businessmen and scientists.



The Kazakh leader also stressed the importance of strengthening interaction between the organizing committees of the Boao Forum for Asia and the Astana Economic Forum.



The Head of State also talked about the fruitful meetings he had within the framework of his official visit to Japan.



"I held talks with Prime Minister Abe, addressed the Japanese Parliament and met with local businessmen," the Kazakh President said.



Mr. Fukuda, in turn, said that Nursultan Nazarbayev's speech was well-received by the Japanese Parliament and his talks with the Japanese Prime Minister resulted in reaching specific agreements.



"It proves that our countries have a lot to achieve in terms of cooperation," the Chairman of the Boao Forum for Asia added.