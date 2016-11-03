Nazarbayev meets with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has met today with Premier of the State Council of China Li Keqiang in Astana, Kazinform refers to the press service of Akorda.

The parties discussed the implementation of the agreements reached between Kazakhstan and China during the working trip of the Kazakh Leader to this country in September 2016.

Having emphasized that China is Kazakhstan’s most reliable partner, the Kazakh President said that mutual relations between the two countries may serve as a model for other states.

“During the last visit to Kazakhstan, you proposed to adopt an economic cooperation programme. We have concluded a number of agreements under this programme which are being implemented now,” said Nursultan Nazarbayev.

He reminded that a wide range of issues of bilateral relations and international agenda was discussed in September.

“In the course of the visit, we reached an agreement on 51 projects worth over $20bln. Thus, PRC became the main investor of the republic,” the President pointed out.

In turn, Li Keqiang thanked the Kazakh side for invitation to visit the country and noted that his visit reflects strategic essence and friendly relations between our countries.

Li Keqiang also expressed gratitude on behalf of Chinese President Xi Jinping for the invitation to visit Kazakhstan.

“We intend to further maintain high-level contacts which will enable us to promote mutually beneficial cooperation. The project on industrial cooperation in car-assembly sector can be an example of successful implementation of our agreements,” he added.

The Head of State noted that he personally tested the first electric car made at this factory [in Kostanay region - editor]

The President highlighted positive dynamics of fulfillment of bilateral agreements.

Upon completion of the meeting, Nursultan Nazarbayev expressed confidence that all the projects will be implemented at a high-quality and innovative level.



