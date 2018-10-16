Nazarbayev meets with Nokia CEO in Helsinki

HELSINKI. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev, who is paying an official visit to Finland, has met with Chair of the Board of Nokia Risto Kalevi Siilasmaa, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Nazarbayev praised Nokia Corporation as a reliable partner of Kazakhstan and noted that Nokia brand is popular for its achievements in telecommunications.

The company has been cooperating with Kazakhstan since 2007, said the President and asked Risto Siilasmaa about Nokia’s further plan to interact with our country.

“Dear Mr.President! Welcome to Finland! You have praised our company and said that Nokia is a world-famous brand. You are one of the famous presidents in the world who realizes the importance of technologies. I know that you give special attention to the development of digital technologies,” said Risto Siilasmaa.

In turn, Nursultan Nazarbayev told about Digital Kazakhstan programme, its implementation at large industrial enterprises and social institutions. “Kazakhstan has set a goal to increase labour productivity by implementing automation, robotization and artificial intellect into production processes”, he said, stressing beneficial points of cooperation with Nokia Corporation.





Risto Siilasmaa thanked Nursultan Nazarbayev for the meeting and expressed interest in cooperation with Kazakh companies.

Upon conclusion, the sides discussed the implementation of new communication technologies, including 5G standard, digitalization of economy and development of innovative eco-system.

Recall that President Nursultan Nazarbayev has arrived today in Finland for an official visit.

The Head of State is expected to meet with President of Finland Sauli Väinämö Niinistö and participate in a business forum.