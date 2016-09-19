  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Nazarbayev meets with staff of Taldykorgan general hospital

    16:20, 19 September 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA-TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has paid a visit to a general hospital in Taldykorgan city today, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda's press service.

    During the visit, the President was briefed on the key directions of the development of the regional healthcare system and the implementation of corresponding state programs.

    Additionally, Nursultan Nazarbayev met with the staff of the hospital who praised the social policy conducted in the country and thanked the Kazakh President for utmost attention paid to the healthcare sphere.

    The new general hospital is a modernly equipped building designed to take in 300 patients a day.

    Tags:
    Akorda presidential residence Kazakhstan Almaty region President of Kazakhstan Regions Healthcare Coronavirus News President
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!