Nazarbayev met veteran of Great Patriotic War

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has held a meeting with veteran of the Great Patriotic War Amanzhol Kalikov, Akorda press service reported.

During the conversation in the Almaty residence of the President of Kazakhstan the Head of state thanked Amanzhol Kalikov for the work for sake of the country, and wished him good health and wellbeing.

In return, the veteran noted the invaluable contribution of Nursultan Nazarbayev to strengthen independence of our republic, improvement of welfare of the population.