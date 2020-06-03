  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Nazarbayev met with UAE Ambassador to Kazakhstan Mohammad Al-Jaber

    20:09, 03 June 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev has met with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United Arab Emirates to the Republic of Kazakhstan Mohammed Ahmed bin Sultan Al-Jaber, Kazinform reports citing the official website of Elbasy.

    During the meeting, Nursultan Nazarbayev thanked Mohammad Al-Jaber, completing his diplomatic mission in Kazakhstan, for his contribution to strengthening bilateral cooperation.

    In turn, Mohammad Al-Jaber expressed gratitude to Elbasy and all the people of Kazakhstan for the warm welcome, fruitful collaboration and all possible assistance in developing relations between the two states.


    Tags:
    Foreign policy First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation Diplomacy
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!