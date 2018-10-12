Nazarbayev, Mirziyoyev had telephone conversation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President Nursultan Nazarbayev has had a telephone conversation with Uzbek leader Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Kazinform reports citing Akorda press service.

The two leaders discussed the state and prospects of the bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on regional and international agendas.

The presidents expressed satisfaction with progressive development of the relations between the two states. They also emphasized the importance of the Year of Uzbekistan being held in Kazakhstan for deepening the comprehensive cooperation.

The conversation was initiated by the Uzbek side.