Nazarbayev, Mirziyoyev open Year of Uzbekistan in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev and his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev declared the Year of Uzbekistan in Kazakhstan officially open, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"The Year of Uzbekistan in Kazakhstan reflects the genuine fraternal relations between our peoples that date back centuries, rooted in the glorious common history, the rich spiritual heritage of our ancestors. We have a common worldview, world outlook, culture, religion, and common traditions. At all times, culture, language, traditions served as powerful ties, played a decisive role in bringing peoples together," Nursultan Nazarbayev said, welcoming the guests.

The Kazakh President reminded that the two states have very similar views on various issues.

"Nowadays, Astana and Tashkent consistently demonstrate common views on key international, regional issues. We are successfully developing trade and economic cooperation, all this resulted from the political will, mutual sympathy between the peoples," the Head of State added.



In turn, Shavkat Mirziyoyev underlined the historical commonness of Kazakh and Uzbek cultures.

"First of all, I would like to say that today, we feel at home on the generous soil of Kazakhstan. (...) The heritage of such prominent representatives of our people as Abu Rayhan al-Biruni, Abu Nasr al-Farabi, Ahmad Yasawi, the world of Alisher Navoi and Abai Qunanbaiuly, and many other scientists, philosophers, and poets is our common," he said.



It is worth mentioning that during the event Nursultan Nazarbayev awarded the Order of Dostyk (Friendship) to Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

"I have known Shavkat Miromonovich [Mirziyoyev] for many years - 15 years, over the course of which he headed the Government of Uzbekistan. All these years, the cooperation has been going on. I have always known and believed that his heart beats with love and respect for our country. He did a lot to bring our countries closer and hold today's celebration we are present at," Nursultan Nazarbayev said.



He reminded that Uzbekistan is the region's most densely populated country that has huge potential.

"And after new President Mirziyoyev took office, upon opening the borders, our cooperation made it possible to achieve $2 billion trade between our countries within one year. Therefore, today I signed the Decree to award the Order of Dostyk to President of Uzbekistan Mr. Mirziyoyev," said the Head of State during the awarding ceremony.



In turn, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev thanked the President of Kazakhstan, saying that he was happy to receive the award. "I would like to openly say that this is the Order of Friendship between our peoples," the President of Uzbekistan underlined.

After that, a gala concert dedicated to the Year of Uzbekistan in Kazakhstan started. People's Artist of Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan Farrukh Zokirov and Honored Ensemble of Uzbekistan Yalla, People's Artist of Uzbekistan Normumin Sultonov, Samandar Alimov, and Distinguished Artist of Uzbekistan Sevara Nazarkhan appeared at the concert.