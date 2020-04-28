Nazarbayev mourns death of prominent statesman Erik Gukassov

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev has sent a telegram of condolences on the occasion of the death of former Deputy Chairman of the Kazakh SSR Ministers’ Council Erik Gukassov, Kazinform has learnt from Elbasy.kz.

It is with great sadness that Nursultan Nazarbayev took the news of the passing of prominent statesman and public figure Erik Gukassov.

In the telegram, Nazarbayev notes that Gukassov had lived eventful and interesting life. He greatly contributed to the socioeconomic development of the country and was honored with state prizes and titles.

He was highly professional and committed to his work, had high moral principles and human values, the telegram of condolences reads.