    Nazarbayev mourns multiple deaths caused by major earthquake in Afghanistan

    20:22, 27 October 2015
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has sent a telegram of condolences to President of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan Mohammad Ashraf Ghani on the occasion of the massive earthquake that caused multiple deaths, the president's press service reports.

    The telegram of condolences notes that the Head of State was deeply saddened by the news of a heavy loss of life as a result of the earthquake in Afghanistan. On behalf of the people of Kazakhstan and on his own behalf President Nazarbayev extended his deep condolences to families and loved ones of those who died.

