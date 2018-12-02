Nazarbayev mourns over death of ex-U.S. President George H.W. Bush

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has sent a telegram of condolences on the occasion of passing of the 41st U.S. President George H.W. Bush, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

In the telegram of condolences, President Nazarbayev notes that George H.W. Bush was the true patriot of his country who left an indelible mark on the world history as a prominent statesman. According to the Kazakh leader, the former U.S. President greatly contributed to preserve global security and end the Cold war.



"The people of Kazakhstan will always remember George H.W. Bush as a wise politician who did a lot to establish and strengthen bilateral friendly relations and was one of the first global leaders to recognize Kazakhstan's independence," the message reads.



"On behalf of the people of Kazakhstan and on my own behalf I extend my condolences to you and the people of United States," reads the telegram addressed to George W. Bush, the 43rd U.S. President and son of the late George H.W. Bush.



The 41st U.S. President George H.W. Bush passed away at the age of 94 on November 30.